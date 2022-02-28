Natrona County Arrest Log (2/22/22 – 2/27/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Marc Alden -- Criminal Warrant
- Christina Amy -- Attempt and Conspire - Felony
- Michael Alexander -- Criminal Warrant
- Bryce Bedsaul -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Michael Brundige -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply x2
- Michael Clements -- Contract Hold/billing
- Shane Cook -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery, Interference With Police
- Derrick Cude -- Serve Jail Time
- Harley Davis -- Fail to Comply
- Britney Harrell -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Craig Haywood -- Criminal Warrant
- Linsey Hollis -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, DWUS, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Kristopher Hoover -- Theft - $1,000 or More
- Shane Humphrey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Jillian Jaime -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance or Liquid Jail
- Denise Johnson -- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Dakota Kemmerer -- Criminal Bench Warrant
- Matthew Maczuga -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possession with Intent/Deliver x2, Controlled Substance Possession,
- Bo McKinney -- Fail to Comply, Hold for CAC
- Cheri McWhorter -- Serve Jail Time
- Eric Meyer -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Jeffery Moreno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Timothy Murphy -- DWUI, No Insurance
- Raymond OConnor -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Dylan Oneal -- DUI: Alcohol and Container Substance Combo - 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Occupant: Report Accident if Driver Incapable, Possess Container Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
- Steven Rodgers -- Criminal Warrant
- Adam Smith -- Hold for probation and Parole
- William Souders -- Serve Jail Time
- Chenoa Standfast -- District Court Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Russell Swanson -- Serve Jail Time
- Jeffrey Tanner -- Hold for Circuit Court
- Allen Whiteplume -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- April Wilson -- Domestic battery
- Chad Wounded Face -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Shoplifting, Trespassing, Fail to Comply