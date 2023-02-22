Natrona County Arrest Log (2/21/23 – 2/22/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jacob Block, 29 -- Drive while license canceled/suspended, drive without interlock device - first offense, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, expired temporary license permit, speed too fast for conditions, driving under the influence - alcohol - greater than 0.08% - third offense within 10 years.

Kristopher Boyce, 19 -- Fail to comply.

Austin Chamburs, 41 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, reckless driving, leave the scene of an accident - property damage.

Michael Goodwin, 58 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kevin Ridl, 58 -- Serve jail time.

Brandy Rosenbaum, 35 -- Fail to comply.

Anthony Roy, 39 -- Fail to appear.

Michael Seivewright, 59 -- Public intoxication, marijuana - possession.

Steven Woodell, 45 -- Fail to comply.

