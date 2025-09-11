Natrona County Arrest Log (09/09/25 – 09/11/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Seth Fisher, 20 - Criminal Warrant
Luis Garcia-Matamoros, 24 - Immigration Hold
Juan Paredes Anez, 34 - Immigration Hold
Jesse Johnson, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Hold for WWC
Juan Gomez, 22 - Failure to Appear
Rafael Garcia-Maldonado, 20 - Immigration Hold
Jamie Rybert, 49 - Failure to Comply
Guy Lucero, 62 - Public Intoxication
Micheal crow, 40 - Open Container, Public Intoxication
Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Open Container
K-9 Water Training
Gallery Credit: Randy Kirby
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino