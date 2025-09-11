Natrona County Arrest Log (09/09/25 – 09/11/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Seth Fisher, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Luis Garcia-Matamoros, 24 - Immigration Hold

Juan Paredes Anez, 34 - Immigration Hold

Jesse Johnson, 29 - Criminal Trespass, Possession - Powder or Crystal

Alexandrea Dannels, 30 - Hold for WWC

Juan Gomez, 22 - Failure to Appear

Rafael Garcia-Maldonado, 20 - Immigration Hold

Jamie Rybert, 49 - Failure to Comply

Guy Lucero, 62 - Public Intoxication

Micheal crow, 40 - Open Container, Public Intoxication

Joshua Wallowingbull, 50 - Open Container

