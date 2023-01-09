Natrona County Arrest Log (1/6/23 – 1/9/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cynthia Barnett, 31 -- Controlled substance possession.

Joseph Barrera, 37 -- Public intoxication.

Mark Brumley, 60 -- Interference with a peace officer.

Stoni Daugherty, 46 -- Shoplifting.

George Dickerson, 61 -- Murder - second degree, attempt to commit felony.

Thesha Fellon, 27 -- Resisting arrest, fail to comply (x2), fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency, National Crime Information Center hit.

Damon Flanagan, 53 -- Fail to comply.

Danielle Friday, 41 -- Criminal warrant.

Garrett Grant, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Benjamin Griffith, 54 -- Driving while license suspended.

Andrew Haug, 26 -- Speed too fast, driving while under the influence.

Mathew Jacoby, 54 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

Matthew James, 33 -- Serving weekends.

Derrick Jonas, 36 -- Public intoxication.

Angela Laderlich, 42 -- Fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency.

Manuel Lowry, 58 -- Fail to appear.

Ashley Moyte, 31 -- Fail to comply.

Timothy Murphy, 59 -- District Court bench warrant, fail to comply (x2).

Shane Orner, 40 -- Open container - possess consume, driving while under the influence - first or second offense, insurance violation - no current liability.

Justin Pope, 26 -- Fail to comply.

Derek Reents, 35 -- Domestic battery, false imprisonment, interfere with emergency calls.

Eric Richardson, 55 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Carolyn Stice, 33 -- Fail to comply (x2), fail to appear.

Kayelee Thomas, 33 -- Use controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III.

Colton Wagner, 26 -- Use controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III; possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal; interference with a peace officer.

Russell Yeik, 46 -- Fail to comply.

Travis Zabriskie, 30 -- Serve jail time.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.