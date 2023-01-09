Casper Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation

A Casper man has been arrested after a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Monday morning,

The news release did not identify the charges against George Kevin Dickerson, 61.

However, the Natrona County jail roster on Monday said he was booked in the jail on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempting to commit a felony.

The deceased victim is Andy William Martin Jr., 76, according to a news release from Natrona County Coroner James Whipps.

Martin's next of kin have been notified and an autopsy has been scheduled, Whipps said.

The investigation is in its early stages and continues. No further information will be released from the Coroner's Office at this time, he said.

Neither Whipps' nor the police department's news release identified a weapon used in the homicide, nor a motive, nor details about how the crime was committed.

The Casper Police Department said officers arrived at the home in the 1600 block of Begonia Street in Paradise Valley after its Public Safety Communication Center received a 911 call from an adult male who reported a homicide.

The adult male reported there were two deceased victims in the home.

Authorities found Martin and a critically injured unidentified victim. That person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center. They are alive and considered stable, but remains in critical condition.

Police will continue their presence at Begonia and Navarre streets.

The Natrona County Assessor's Office lists Dickerson's address in the 3500 block of Navarre Road

Other responding agencies included the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations, the Casper Fire Department, the Victim Services Advocacy Group, and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

