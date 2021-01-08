Natrona County Arrest Log (1/6/20 – 1/8/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Louie Archuleta -- public intoxication.

Payton Benninger -- wrongful take/dispose of property, grand larceny over $500.

Juan Burton -- disturbing the peace.

Brandy Cook -- hold for probation and parole.

Kathy Cox -- domestic battery.

Brandi Eckman -- controlled substance possession, registration violation, auto insurance.

Manuel Edwards -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Noella Herrera-Mares -- fail to appear.

Joseph Hooker -- hold for probation and parole, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felon in possession of a weapon.

Robert McCullough -- resisting arrest, National Crime Information Center hit.

Larry McDaniel -- public intoxication.

Jedediah Moore -- hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, hold for district court.

Kailynn Moore -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, county warrant/hold for agency, attempts/conspire.

Skip Mosteller -- criminal warrant.

John Pearce -- fail to appear.

Bailey Powell -- county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Thomas Roeber -- serve jail time.

Israel Zegiel -- disturbing the peace.

