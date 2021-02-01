Natrona County Arrest Log (1/29/21 – 2/1/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cameron Ahadi -- serve jail time.

Jose De Jesus Alvarado O'Brien -- criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant, interference with a peace officer.

Christophee Andersen -- hold for district court.

Austen Bagner -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Anacin Belving -- criminal bench warrant.

Stephen Burns -- public intoxication, property damage.

Austin Carson -- fail to comply.

Bobby Davis -- fail to comply.

Ronald Everly -- criminal bench warrant (x2), hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Kyle Hooper -- battery, vandalism/destruction of property.

Beth Johnson -- driving under suspension.

Dewayne Martinez -- criminal warrant.

Nadia Martinez -- littering, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest, insurance violation - no current liability.

Bobby Mielke -- violate Family Violence Protection Act court order.

Sierra Randall -- courtesy hold for other agency, fail to comply, controlled substance possession (x2).

John Ray -- criminal warrant.

Travis Roylance -- fail to appear.

Michael Sevlewright -- criminal warrant, larceny (x2).

Mitchell Shirts -- serve jail time.

Tyler Smith -- driving while under suspension.

Drake Szczudlo -- shoplifting.

Jenterece Watkins -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

David Young -- felon in possession of a weapon, hold for probation and parole.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

15 Things Every Casper 90s Kid Totally Remembers Doing