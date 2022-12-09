Natrona County Arrest Log (12/8/22 – 12/9/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Miguel Alvarado, 30 -- Fail to appear.

Tyrel Blasingame, 38 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Amol Bhavsar, 44 -- Promote prostitution.

Michelle Burke, 52 -- Serve jail time.

Theodore Byrd, 30 -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Jamie Chapman, 36 -- Interference with a peace officer (x2), possession of a controlled substance -powder or crystal, compulsory auto insurance - first offense, reckless driving, flee or attempt to elude police, probation revocation by police officer.

Alyssa Frechea, 25 -- Serve jail time.

Robert Gilmore, 62 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Scott Jackson, 31 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked.

Joseph Montoya, 49 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

Ronnell Robertson, 35 -- Contract hold.

Beonte Shepherd, 30 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, driving while license cancelled/suspended, convicted felon possessing a firearm.

Ryleigh Smith, 18 -- Serve jail time.

Joshua Tenneyson, 31 -- Driving while under the influence, hit and run.

Christopher White, 35 -- Hold for probation and parole.

