Natrona County Arrest Log (1/27/23 – 1/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Pauline Adams, 43 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Kelly Allen, 35 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Rusty Beeson, 45 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Gary Chingman, 53 -- Public intoxication.

Jordan Cobb, 38 -- Fail to appear.

Kenneth Doherty, 37 -- Violate protection order.

Hokashina Fast Horse, 36 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Michelle Ford, 18 -- Fail to appear.

Rebecca Frontela, 25 -- Driving under the influence: Alcohol - 0.08% or more.

Nichole Haines, 42 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Avery Hawkwing, 32 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Trevor Holmes, 24 -- Serve jail time.

James Hoelscher, 40 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked.

Donald Jackson, 31 -- Resisting arrest, criminal warrant.

William Jannasch, 39 -- Fail to register as a sex offender - first offense.

Austin McClain, 24 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Shawn Newport, 43 -- District Court bench warrant.

Jerry Preston, 47 -- Strangulation of household member, domestic battery - first offense.

Clifton Qualls, 56 -- Aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Darien Schoonover, 24 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Justin Smith, 33 -- Contract hold, courtesy hold for other agency.

David Sterkel, 18 -- Serve jail time.

Isaiah Williams, 20 -- Contract hold.

