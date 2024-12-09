Natrona County Arrest Log (12/6/24 – 12/9/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ashlee Wirtala, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Wendy Worline, 48 - Disturbing the Peace-Use Threatening/ab

Daniel Rebarchek, 37 - Hold for WSP

Malika Brown, 33 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

Spencer Lamb, 38 - Hold for District Court

David Strong, 26 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, Seat Belt

Michael Daniels, 45 - Failure to Comply

Jon Mockensturm, 30 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Bench Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance, Interference

Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication

Nikki Politte, 39 - Public Intoxication

Isaac Lee, 27 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Property Destruction of $1,000 or more,

Driving W/O Interlock

Clark Jones, 68 - Failure to Comply

Shawn Schriner, 23 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Justin Miller, Failure to Comply

Raymond C'Hair, 37 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Failure to Appear

Oriana Weese, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap, Powder or Crystal

Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Public Intoxication

Meghan Pfrimmer, 20 - Failure to Comply

Heather Evans, 39 - Attempt and Conspire, Marijuana Possession

Ruben Astorga, NCIC Hit

Rachel Handley, 52 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Marcus Owens, 40 - Criminal Warrant

Adriana Sanchez, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Derrick Young, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance, Use Another's Credit Card

See past arrest logs here.

Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons Believe it or not, people do Yelp reviews for jails and prisons! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department