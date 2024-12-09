Natrona County Arrest Log (12/6/24 – 12/9/24)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Ashlee Wirtala, 26 - Serve Jail Time
Wendy Worline, 48 - Disturbing the Peace-Use Threatening/ab
Daniel Rebarchek, 37 - Hold for WSP
Malika Brown, 33 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace
Spencer Lamb, 38 - Hold for District Court
David Strong, 26 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended, Seat Belt
Michael Daniels, 45 - Failure to Comply
Jon Mockensturm, 30 - Failure to Comply X2, Criminal Bench Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance, Interference
Kristy Tso, 29 - Public Intoxication
Nikki Politte, 39 - Public Intoxication
Isaac Lee, 27 - DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Property Destruction of $1,000 or more,
Driving W/O Interlock
Clark Jones, 68 - Failure to Comply
Shawn Schriner, 23 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
Justin Miller, Failure to Comply
Raymond C'Hair, 37 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Failure to Appear
Oriana Weese, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap, Powder or Crystal
Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Public Intoxication
Meghan Pfrimmer, 20 - Failure to Comply
Heather Evans, 39 - Attempt and Conspire, Marijuana Possession
Ruben Astorga, NCIC Hit
Rachel Handley, 52 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Marcus Owens, 40 - Criminal Warrant
Adriana Sanchez, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Derrick Young, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance, Use Another's Credit Card
