Natrona County Arrest Log (12/6/22 – 12/7/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cesario Ardon-Lazaro, 43 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Grant Bauer, 31 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Lisa Blevins, 51 -- Fail to comply.

Francisco Cervantes-Medrano, 41 -- Immigration hold.

William Clark, 27 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Kaleb Colter, 25 -- Public intoxication.

Michael Crain, 36 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Kasey Guenther, 33 -- Hold for CAC.

Michael Hall, 38 -- Hold for CAC, take controlled substance or liquid into jail.

Shila Lapp, 44 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Eric Lee, 27 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Adam McClure, 27 -- Bond revocation.

Sadie Nation, 29 -- Hold for Circuit Court, fail to appear, fail to comply.

Alex Pacheco, 23 -- Serve jail time.

Lakota Piper, 25 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Glenn Weir, 46 -- Hold for probation and parole.

