Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/21 – 1/31/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Calvin Aubin -- Fail to Comply
- Desiree Cady -- Fail to Comply
- Donald Caraveau -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
- Michael Chase -- Fail to Comply
- Jennie Close -- DUI, Open Container
- Ricky Cole -- Burglary
- Robert Dye -- Trespassing, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Zachary Foster -- Fail to Appear x3
- Thomas Gosser -- Serve Jail Time
- Larry Gwynn -- DWUI, Reckless Endangering: Firearm
- Justin Miller -- Criminal Warrant
- Jacob Myron -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Woodrow Neal -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Patricia Patten -- Fail to Appear
- Cruz Peters -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Quincy Pfister -- NCIC Hit
- Kelly Reyes -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Daniel Robinson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Taylor Ross -- Trespassing
- Jeremy Schultz -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant
- Britin Smith -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
- Tyler Smith -- NCIC Hit
- Joseph Torres -- Controlled Substance Possession, Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Complimentary Auto Insurance
- Anthony Townsend -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Robert Veal -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Scottie Walters -- Civil Bench Warrant
- Ace Wolf -- Serve Jail Time
- Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle