Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/21 – 1/31/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Calvin Aubin -- Fail to Comply

Desiree Cady -- Fail to Comply

Donald Caraveau -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Michael Chase -- Fail to Comply

Jennie Close -- DUI, Open Container

Ricky Cole -- Burglary

Robert Dye -- Trespassing, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Zachary Foster -- Fail to Appear x3

Thomas Gosser -- Serve Jail Time

Larry Gwynn -- DWUI, Reckless Endangering: Firearm

Justin Miller -- Criminal Warrant

Jacob Myron -- Hold for probation and Parole

Woodrow Neal -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Patricia Patten -- Fail to Appear

Cruz Peters -- District Court Bench Warrant

Quincy Pfister -- NCIC Hit

Kelly Reyes -- District Court Bench Warrant

Daniel Robinson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Taylor Ross -- Trespassing

Jeremy Schultz -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant

Britin Smith -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Tyler Smith -- NCIC Hit

Joseph Torres -- Controlled Substance Possession, Meth, Controlled Substance Possession, Complimentary Auto Insurance

Anthony Townsend -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Robert Veal -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Scottie Walters -- Civil Bench Warrant

Ace Wolf -- Serve Jail Time

Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle