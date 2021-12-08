Natrona County Arrest Log (12/5/21 – 12/7/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Matthew Akers -- Fail to Comply, Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member
Bruce Brooker -- Burglary; Vehicle
Samuel Brungardt-Watson -- Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance
Donald Caraveau -- Criminal Warrant
Christopher Carlen -- Theft - $1000 of More, Theft - $1000 of More, Conspire to Commit Felony, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Tommie Christ -- Burglary; building, Criminal Warrant
John Christensen -- Theft - $1000 of More, Conspire to Commit Felony, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
Jason Collins -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e
Carrie Creager -- Fail to Comply x2
David Gober -- Trespassing
Frederico Gomez -- Hold for WSP
Glenn Green -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Scott Lamb -- Hold for probation and Parole
Christopher Milde -- Hold for probation and Parole, Hold for CAC
Alec Miller -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply
Timothy Miller -- Hold for probation and Parole
Preston Mooney -- Reckless Driving, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display of
Emmanuel Potter -- Fail to Comply
Martha Potter -- Hold For Circuit Court
Spencer Rhodes -- Hold For Circuit Court
Micha Sulzle -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Appear
Justin Wareham -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Casper Shares Beautiful Christmas Decorations