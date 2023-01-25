Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/23 – 1/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Barbara Amador, 63 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Larry Atwood, 57 -- Criminal warrant.

David Avellaneda-Rodriguez, 34 -- Immigration hold.

Byron Drake, 43 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Mary Gear, 35 -- District Court bench warrant.

Sarah Groth, 38 -- Fail to comply.

Joshua Haworth, 32 -- Fail to comply.

Jason Jackson, 28 -- Hold for Casper Re-entry Center.

Dona Jacobs, 37 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Spencer Lamb, 36 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Wesley Pendley, 25 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, no registration and improper display, criminal bench warrant.

Anthony Russell, 22 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, marijuana -possession, speeding, driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

