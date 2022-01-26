Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/21 – 1/26/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Raven Abbott -- Fail to Comply x3

Edras Alvarez -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), DUS- Driving While License Suspended/revoked, Insurance Violation-No Current Liability

John Baugher -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, III, Cultivate Marijuana, ect.

Ricky Buzis -- Courtesy Hold for Other Agency

Laura Dresser -- Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant

Marlyee Friday -- Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol

Shawna Hansen -- Criminal Warrant

Menyan Hauck -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense Within 1, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Heith Hill -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Dante Johnson -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Defrauding an Inn Keeper, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Trespassing

Willie Jones -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dylan Klingele -- Courtesy Hold for Other Agency

Robert Lawler -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Joseph Martinez -- Hold for CAC

Adam Petty -- Fail to Comply

Rose Rocco -- Fail to Appear

Johnathan Roten -- Public Intoxication

James Sack -- Stalking: Felony, Violation of Order of, Threaten to Inflict Injury by Phone Call, Breach of Peace

Danny Vazquez -- Burglary; building

Allen Whiteplume -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Criminal Warrant