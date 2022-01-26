Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/21 – 1/26/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Raven Abbott -- Fail to Comply x3
- Edras Alvarez -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), DUS- Driving While License Suspended/revoked, Insurance Violation-No Current Liability
- John Baugher -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, III, Cultivate Marijuana, ect.
- Ricky Buzis -- Courtesy Hold for Other Agency
- Laura Dresser -- Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant
- Marlyee Friday -- Open Container Alcohol Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Criminal Warrant, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol
- Shawna Hansen -- Criminal Warrant
- Menyan Hauck -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 4th + Offense Within 1, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
- Heith Hill -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Dante Johnson -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Defrauding an Inn Keeper, Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Trespassing
- Willie Jones -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Dylan Klingele -- Courtesy Hold for Other Agency
- Robert Lawler -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Joseph Martinez -- Hold for CAC
- Adam Petty -- Fail to Comply
- Rose Rocco -- Fail to Appear
- Johnathan Roten -- Public Intoxication
- James Sack -- Stalking: Felony, Violation of Order of, Threaten to Inflict Injury by Phone Call, Breach of Peace
- Danny Vazquez -- Burglary; building
- Allen Whiteplume -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Criminal Warrant