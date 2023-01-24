Natrona County Arrest Log (1/23/23 – 1/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

James Arner, 43 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, county warrant/hold for agency.

Brycen Fraser, 18 -- Possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less, sell/furnish alcohol to person under 21, obtain controlled substance by fraud - misdemeanor, open container of alcohol/moving vehicle - first offense.

Juston Jackett, 37 -- Pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance.

Kurtis Kellch, 33 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Richard Morales, 59 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Tracy Olsen, 45 -- Domestic battery - first offense, hold for probation and parole.

Francisco Sosa, 27 -- Fail to comply, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Delbert Teakell, 35 -- No registration and improper display, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, drive while license canceled/suspended, fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency.

