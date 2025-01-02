Natrona County Arrest Log (12/31/24 – 01/02/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Pedestrian Under the Influence

Lee Isaac, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jeffrey Maxfield, 56 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Nancy Jones, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Hugo Rodriguez Morales, 37 - Immigration Hold

Willis Center, 42 - Theft $1,000 or more, DUI .08% or higher, Driving While License Cancelled or Suspended

John Weathers, 41 - Driving Under the Influence,

Richard Anaya, 35 - Public Intoxication, Driving While License Suspended

Ruben Vega Mendoza, 26 - Failure to Appear

Justice Lowe, 24 - Interference

Yoda Sage, 36 - DWUI, Careless Driving, Maintain Insurance

Derrick Jonas, 38 - Domestic Battery and Breach of Peace

Makayla Coleman, 23 - DUI .08% or more

