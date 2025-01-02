Natrona County Arrest Log (12/31/24 – 01/02/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Pedestrian Under the Influence
Lee Isaac, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jeffrey Maxfield, 56 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
Nancy Jones, 46 - Serve Jail Time
Hugo Rodriguez Morales, 37 - Immigration Hold
Willis Center, 42 - Theft $1,000 or more, DUI .08% or higher, Driving While License Cancelled or Suspended
John Weathers, 41 - Driving Under the Influence,
Richard Anaya, 35 - Public Intoxication, Driving While License Suspended
Ruben Vega Mendoza, 26 - Failure to Appear
Justice Lowe, 24 - Interference
Yoda Sage, 36 - DWUI, Careless Driving, Maintain Insurance
Derrick Jonas, 38 - Domestic Battery and Breach of Peace
Makayla Coleman, 23 - DUI .08% or more
