Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/21 – 1/5/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Eric Bain -- Fail to Comply

Elizabeth Blount -- Escape: Felony Conviction, Hold for probation and Parole

Marcel Brown -- Fail to Comply

Jesse Canady -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Bonnie Corkle -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Brennan Cornblatt -- Criminal Warrant

Charles Denney -- Hold for probation and Parole

William Dinges -- Serve Jail Time

Gerldine England -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear

Joshua Erick -- Contract Hold/billing

Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jackie Flores -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Timothy Gaffield -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Cory Hudson -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole, Theft - $1000 or More, Reckless Endangering, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police

Matt Kimball -- Hold for WSP

Brandon Lewis -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole

Michal Lindberg -- Contempt Court

Guy Lucero -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Nicole MacKenzie -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Manufacturer or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or Less

Brian Mason -- NCIC Hit

Weston Mason -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Aggravated Assault and Battery: Threaten With Draw

Marshall Mayhan -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Driver's License-Valid and Endorsements RE, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Operate

Steven Mierow -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offence, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or Less, Stop Sign

James Pacheco -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Marti Parmenter -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Skyler Quiver -- Contract Hold/billing

Erick Richardson -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole

Kenneth Richards -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ray Robinson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Manufacturer or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal

Xavier Sanchez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Travis Schaub -- District Court Bench Warrant

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Brittany Steiner -- Fail to Appear, Manufacturer or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Daniel Teel -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Kazell Wallace -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Glenn Weir -- Serve Jail Time

Russ Welch -- Contract Hold/billing

Joshua White -- Hold for CAC, Hold for WSP

Heidi Wickersham -- Perjury, Forgery/Counterfeit, Interference with Police, Theft of Identity

Kristofer Wright -- Contract Hold/billing