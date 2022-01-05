Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/21 – 1/5/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Eric Bain -- Fail to Comply
Elizabeth Blount -- Escape: Felony Conviction, Hold for probation and Parole
Marcel Brown -- Fail to Comply
Jesse Canady -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency
Bonnie Corkle -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Brennan Cornblatt -- Criminal Warrant
Charles Denney -- Hold for probation and Parole
William Dinges -- Serve Jail Time
Gerldine England -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear
Joshua Erick -- Contract Hold/billing
Sherry Finch -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jackie Flores -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked
Timothy Gaffield -- Theft - $1000 or More, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Cory Hudson -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole, Theft - $1000 or More, Reckless Endangering, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
Matt Kimball -- Hold for WSP
Brandon Lewis -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
Michal Lindberg -- Contempt Court
Guy Lucero -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Nicole MacKenzie -- Fail to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Manufacturer or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or Less
Brian Mason -- NCIC Hit
Weston Mason -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Aggravated Assault and Battery: Threaten With Draw
Marshall Mayhan -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I, Driver's License-Valid and Endorsements RE, Open Container-Possess/Consume While Operate
Steven Mierow -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offence, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 OZ or Less, Stop Sign
James Pacheco -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Marti Parmenter -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Skyler Quiver -- Contract Hold/billing
Erick Richardson -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole
Kenneth Richards -- Hold for probation and Parole
Ray Robinson -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Manufacturer or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Conceal
Xavier Sanchez -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Travis Schaub -- District Court Bench Warrant
Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Brittany Steiner -- Fail to Appear, Manufacturer or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
Daniel Teel -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
Kazell Wallace -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Glenn Weir -- Serve Jail Time
Russ Welch -- Contract Hold/billing
Joshua White -- Hold for CAC, Hold for WSP
Heidi Wickersham -- Perjury, Forgery/Counterfeit, Interference with Police, Theft of Identity
Kristofer Wright -- Contract Hold/billing