Natrona County Arrest Log (12/27/24 – 12/30/24)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michal Lindberg, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lucia Conner, 20 - Under 21 attempt to purchase alcohol, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Failure to Display Valid License Plates

Damien Rose, 28 - Possession Controlled Substance, DUI .08% or more, Interference

Mary Brewer, 36 - Camping Restricted, Trespassing

Amanda Hartley, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Joseph Martinez, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gerard Tango, 69 - Camping Restricted

Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

William Lee, 67 - NCIC Hit

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing

Daniel Agin, 35 - DUI .08% or more, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Reckless Endangering

Dara Kinion, 53 - Serve Jail Time

Richard Horton, 53 - Open Container

Anthony Holloman, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit

Kasey Guenther, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication

Richard Morales, 61 - Public Intoxication

Clinton Bock, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Interference, Valid Driver's License, Driving without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

