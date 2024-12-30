Natrona County Arrest Log (12/27/24 – 12/30/24)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Michal Lindberg, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Lucia Conner, 20 - Under 21 attempt to purchase alcohol, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Failure to Display Valid License Plates
Damien Rose, 28 - Possession Controlled Substance, DUI .08% or more, Interference
Mary Brewer, 36 - Camping Restricted, Trespassing
Amanda Hartley, 43 - Criminal Warrant
Joseph Martinez, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Gerard Tango, 69 - Camping Restricted
Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
William Lee, 67 - NCIC Hit
Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container, Trespassing
Daniel Agin, 35 - DUI .08% or more, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault and Battery, Reckless Endangering
Dara Kinion, 53 - Serve Jail Time
Richard Horton, 53 - Open Container
Anthony Holloman, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, NCIC Hit
Kasey Guenther, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication
Richard Morales, 61 - Public Intoxication
Clinton Bock, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Interference, Valid Driver's License, Driving without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
See previous Arrest Logs here.
LOOK: Rare Two Headed Animal Discoveries
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins