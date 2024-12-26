Natrona County Arrest Log (12/23/24 – 12/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's <a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/">arrest log</a>.

Wade Gray, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear x2, Serve Jail Time

Jeri Michaelson, 41 - Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant

Seger Briscoe, 24 - Failure to Appear

Jeremy Trowbridge, 50 - Interference, Possession Controlled Substance Sch I, II or III, Driving w/o Interlock, Interference, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics

Ivan Gudino, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Calvin Stroup, 41 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Richard Morales, 61 - Trespassing

Marcus Brown, 46 - Trespassing

Emily Grimestein, 27 - Failure to Appear

Jeffery Sanders, 60 - Open Container, Camping Restricted, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Hold for Probation and Parole

Lorie Batchelor, 53 - Drivin while License Cancelled or Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Andrew Norman, 46 - NCIC Hit

Trevor Moore, 30 - Driving While License Suspended, Marijuana Possession

Braiden Taylor, 18 - Violate Temporary Protection Order

Michael Webster, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Robert Friday, 31 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Breach of Peace, Take Contraband into Penal Facility, Public Intoxication

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Isabella Tillett, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Property Destruction

Thomas Glenn, 64 - Failure to Comply

Oriana Weese, 20 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap

