Natrona County Arrest Log (12/23/24 – 12/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's <a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/">arrest log</a>.
Wade Gray, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear x2, Serve Jail Time
Jeri Michaelson, 41 - Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant
Seger Briscoe, 24 - Failure to Appear
Jeremy Trowbridge, 50 - Interference, Possession Controlled Substance Sch I, II or III, Driving w/o Interlock, Interference, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics
Ivan Gudino, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Calvin Stroup, 41 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Richard Morales, 61 - Trespassing
Marcus Brown, 46 - Trespassing
Emily Grimestein, 27 - Failure to Appear
Jeffery Sanders, 60 - Open Container, Camping Restricted, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Hold for Probation and Parole
Lorie Batchelor, 53 - Drivin while License Cancelled or Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
Andrew Norman, 46 - NCIC Hit
Trevor Moore, 30 - Driving While License Suspended, Marijuana Possession
Braiden Taylor, 18 - Violate Temporary Protection Order
Michael Webster, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Robert Friday, 31 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Breach of Peace, Take Contraband into Penal Facility, Public Intoxication
Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Isabella Tillett, 21 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Property Destruction
Thomas Glenn, 64 - Failure to Comply
Oriana Weese, 20 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap
