Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/24 – 12/23/24)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jody Haymon, 30 - Driving While License Suspended, DUI > .08% 4th Offense w/i
Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Open Container
Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Failure to Comply
Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Serve Jail Time
Martavious Bailey, 40 - 911 Other than Emergency Purpose
Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jamie Sheeks, 38 - Hold for WSP, Felony Escape
Timothy Gonzales, 51 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
April Reed, 47 - Escape/Detention
Ryan Bressler, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Warrant, Theft $1,000 or more, Flee or Attempted Eluding Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Suspended, Leave Scene of Accident, Reckless Driving, Property Destruction
Chad McCarter, 29 - DUI > .08%, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Interference, Superintendant Speed Zone
Robert Friday, 41 - Trespassing Camping Restricted in the City
Michelle Bryson, 52 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
Jason Petro, 45 - Littering, Open Container, Public Intoxication
Holly Olsen, 45 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat
Wade Gray, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear x2
Jeri Michaelson, 41 - Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant
Roxy Carty, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Grant Koenekamp, 58 - Petit Larceny, Trespassing
See previous Arrest Logs here.
