Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/24 – 12/23/24)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jody Haymon, 30 - Driving While License Suspended, DUI > .08% 4th Offense w/i

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication, Open Container

Tiffany Madrid, 42 - Failure to Comply

Lanae Neuroth, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Martavious Bailey, 40 - 911 Other than Emergency Purpose

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jamie Sheeks, 38 - Hold for WSP, Felony Escape

Timothy Gonzales, 51 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

April Reed, 47 - Escape/Detention

Ryan Bressler, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant, District Court Warrant, Theft $1,000 or more, Flee or Attempted Eluding Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Suspended, Leave Scene of Accident, Reckless Driving, Property Destruction

Chad McCarter, 29 - DUI > .08%, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Interference, Superintendant Speed Zone

Robert Friday, 41 - Trespassing Camping Restricted in the City

Michelle Bryson, 52 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Jason Petro, 45 - Littering, Open Container, Public Intoxication

Holly Olsen, 45 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat

Wade Gray, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear x2

Jeri Michaelson, 41 - Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant

Roxy Carty, 22 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Grant Koenekamp, 58 - Petit Larceny, Trespassing

