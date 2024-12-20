Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/24 – 12/20/24)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Chester Friday, 33 - Failure to Comply X2
Reagan Crawford, 24 - Failure to Comply
Roman Godfrey, 30 - Public Intoxication
Alison Callahan, 38 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Darrel Shoemake, 42 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Brian Davis, 38 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
Michael Schmidt, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Collene Geary, 47 - Failure to Comply
Dustin Chase, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Danilo Lopez, 48 - No Driver Shall Perform Safety-Sensitive, Form and Manner for Listing Changes of D, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Failure ot Use Seat Belt While Operating, No Evidence of Public Liability and Property Damage
Yoan Casetallnos, 46 - No Driver Shall Perform Safety-Sensitive, Log Violation, Failure to Provide Proof of LIability Insurance, No Evidence of Public Liability and Property Damage, Expired Temporary License Permit, Use or Equip a CMV w/Radar Detector
Leland Rohn, 39 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Agency
Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing
Dustin Hoekstra, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Monika Gibson, 30 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Insurance Violation, Follow too Closely
Alec Rowan, 20 - Failure to Appear
Nicholas Kudolla, 42 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more, Open Container
Jody Haymon, 30 - Driving while License Suspended, DUI Alcohol .08% or more - 4th Offense
Xavier Guina, 21 - Failure to Appear X3
Luke McCusker, 41 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal and Plant
Charles Binkley, 19 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Minor Possesses Alcohol
