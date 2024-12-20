Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/24 – 12/20/24)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Chester Friday, 33 - Failure to Comply X2

Reagan Crawford, 24 - Failure to Comply

Roman Godfrey, 30 - Public Intoxication

Alison Callahan, 38 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Darrel Shoemake, 42 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Brian Davis, 38 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Michael Schmidt, 28 - Serve Jail Time

Collene Geary, 47 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Chase, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Danilo Lopez, 48 - No Driver Shall Perform Safety-Sensitive, Form and Manner for Listing Changes of D, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Failure ot Use Seat Belt While Operating, No Evidence of Public Liability and Property Damage

Yoan Casetallnos, 46 - No Driver Shall Perform Safety-Sensitive, Log Violation, Failure to Provide Proof of LIability Insurance, No Evidence of Public Liability and Property Damage, Expired Temporary License Permit, Use or Equip a CMV w/Radar Detector

Leland Rohn, 39 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Agency

Kristy Tso, 29 - Trespassing

Dustin Hoekstra, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Monika Gibson, 30 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Insurance Violation, Follow too Closely

Alec Rowan, 20 - Failure to Appear

Nicholas Kudolla, 42 - DUI: Alcohol .08% or more, Open Container

Jody Haymon, 30 - Driving while License Suspended, DUI Alcohol .08% or more - 4th Offense

Xavier Guina, 21 - Failure to Appear X3

Luke McCusker, 41 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal and Plant

Charles Binkley, 19 - DWUI - 1st Offense, Minor Possesses Alcohol

See previous Arrest Logs here.

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media