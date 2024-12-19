Natrona County Arrest Log (12/18/24 – 12/19/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Mariah Perkins, 23 - Criminal Warrant
Mark Fitzgerald, 42 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Joshua Wilson, 40 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Hyla Jonas, 49 - Failure to Comply
Byonka Martinez, 18 - Serve Jail Time
John Thellmann, 43 - Failure to Comply X3
Martavious Bailey, 40 - Trespassing
Glenda Gotcher, 53 - Trespassing
CHester Friday, 33 - Failure to Comply X2
