Natrona County Arrest Log (12/17/24 – 12/18/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's <a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/">arrest log</a>.
Brandi Haun, 28 - Failure to Appear
Christopher Klingbeil, 47 - Hold for WSP
Amber Baier, 47 - County Warrant/Hold
Dillion Andrews, 32 - Possession Controlled Substance - SCH I or II, Pill or Cap
Peyton Olson, 22 - County Warrant/Hold
Shawn Flett, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Elijah Bass, 27 - Shoplifting, County Warrant/Hold
Jason Petro, 45 - Trespassing
Nina D'Arcy, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, DUI .08% or More, Open Container
See previous Arrest Logs here.
Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives
Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins