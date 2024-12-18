Natrona County Arrest Log (12/17/24 – 12/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's <a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/">arrest log</a>.

Brandi Haun, 28 - Failure to Appear

Christopher Klingbeil, 47 - Hold for WSP

Amber Baier, 47 - County Warrant/Hold

Dillion Andrews, 32 - Possession Controlled Substance - SCH I or II, Pill or Cap

Peyton Olson, 22 - County Warrant/Hold

Shawn Flett, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Elijah Bass, 27 - Shoplifting, County Warrant/Hold

Jason Petro, 45 - Trespassing

Nina D'Arcy, 35 - Possession Controlled Substance - Liquid, DUI .08% or More, Open Container

See previous Arrest Logs here.

Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons Believe it or not, people do Yelp reviews for jails and prisons! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department