Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/20 – 12/18/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Taylor Addison -- fail to appear.

Michael Blackley -- public intoxication.

Dakota Cartwright -- hold for probation and parole.

Michael Chippewa -- contract hold/billing.

Brandy Cook -- hold for probation and parole.

Tiffany Dorf -- driving while under suspension, maintain insurance, registration violation.

Mary Gear -- fail to appear, controlled substance possession (x3), driving while under suspension.

Zachery Harms -- attempts/conspire (x2), controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance.

Kenya Jones -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance (x2), attempts/conspire.

Cory Kimbley -- domestic assault, breach of peace.

Harley Knop -- fail to comply.

Zephania Martinez -- interference with a peace officer, minor in possession, careless driving.

Christopher McCain -- interference with a peace officer, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, fail to appear.

Adrian Moss -- driving under suspension, insurance violation - no current liability.

Manuel Ortega -- forgery/counterfeit, conspiracy, larceny.

Danney Pollock -- larceny, conspiracy.

Katie Pollock -- larceny, conspiracy.

Kathy Seeley -- trespassing.

Jesse Smith -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, aggravated burglary.

Kirk Steffey -- larceny, county warrant/hold for agency.

Tyler Vetter -- fail to appear.

Israel Zegiel -- marijuana possession.

