Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/20 – 12/16/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ryan Bertagnole -- hold for probation and parole.

Daniel Gallindre -- criminal warrant.

Sarah Groth -- fail to comply.

Chance Johnson -- fail to comply (x2).

Lindsay Lossner -- serve jail time.

Clint Newton -- district court bench warrant.

Robby Noriega -- driving while under the influence.

Shane Perales -- hold for probation and parole.

Kimberley Perry -- fail to appear.

Taniesha Smith -- serve jail time.

Michael Stevenson -- fail to appear.

Willie Young -- disturbing the peace, malicious mischief.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: