Natrona County Arrest Log (12/13/21 – 12/15/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dakota Ashcraft -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Kelly Beckstead -- DWUI, Drivers License, Open Container in Vehicle, Parking on Highway

Justin Brown -- Criminal Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole

Natalie Brown -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Vidal Contreras- Luna -- Drive While License Suspended - if Suspended, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, Vehicle Superintendents Speed Zone

Kenneth Daniels -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Kadin Eastlund -- Hold for WSP

Mariellen Evans -- Fail to Comply

Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Giovanni Guerriero -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Michael Kelsey -- EXPC Order Buy, Rec., Conc., Stolen Property

Mark Lowe -- Contract Hold/billing

Avery McPherson -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Nichole Mielke -- Fail to Appear

Leon Spoonhunter -- Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offence, Expired Temporary License Permit/Improper, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

James Walter -- Hold for WSP

Kristofer Wright -- Contract Hold/billing, County Warrant/Hold for Agency