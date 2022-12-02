Natrona County Arrest Log (12/1/22 – 12/2/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Brown, 34 -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Terrence Brown, 24 -- Serve jail time.

Scott Buchanan, 43 -- Possession of a controlled substance - cocaine/crack.

Shanell Gangwish, 33 -- Hold for Wyoming Women's Center.

Daniel Harris, 53 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense.

Tyler Honce, 28 -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense within 10 years).

Alyssa Johnson, 31, Fail to comply.

Derrick Jonas, 36 -- Trespassing, assault, shoplifting.

Joshua Marquez, 37 -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense within 10 years), resisting arrest.

Jeremy McCarty, 44 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Joshua Mullin, 40 -- Driving under the influence - alcohol 0.08% or more, interference with a peace officer.

Megan Platt, 28 -- Unauthorized use of vehicle.

Daniel Reed, 20 -- Disturbing the peace (x2).

Eric Richardson, 55 -- Fail to comply.

Thomas Royce, 27 -- Hold for other agency.

William Rule, 52 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability, registration of motor vehicle.

