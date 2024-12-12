Natrona County Arrest Log (12/11/24 – 12/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Jacob Myron, 34 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Jayden Murchison, 23 - Failure to Appear
Austin Greer, 26 - Hold for WSP
Shawn Flett, 38 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole
Efren Huitron-Cruz, 29 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Rebecca Frontela, 26 - Failure to Comply
Shane Ryker, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Troy Shepard, 51 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Christina Underwood, 24 - Courtesy Hold
Malika Brown, 33 - Trespassing
Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - Hold for Probation and Paraole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Darrel Swanson, 56 - Serve Jail Time
Ian Lembke, 36 - Grand Theft
Kelly Reyes, 41 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
