Natrona County Arrest Log (12/11/24 – 12/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Jacob Myron, 34 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jayden Murchison, 23 - Failure to Appear

Austin Greer, 26 - Hold for WSP

Shawn Flett, 38 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Efren Huitron-Cruz, 29 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Rebecca Frontela, 26 - Failure to Comply

Shane Ryker, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Troy Shepard, 51 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Christina Underwood, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Malika Brown, 33 - Trespassing

Suzanna Enriquez, 26 - Hold for Probation and Paraole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Darrel Swanson, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Ian Lembke, 36 - Grand Theft

Kelly Reyes, 41 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

See past arrest logs here.

Best Yelp Reviews of Local Jails and Prisons Believe it or not, people do Yelp reviews for jails and prisons! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly

Casper's Most Wanted - December 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department