Natrona County Arrest Log (12/10/24 – 12/11/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's <a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/">arrest log</a>.

Cecilia Daley, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Carl Faison, 35 - Driving While License Suspended

Amber Carpin, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Pamela Lynch, 67 - Hold for WWC

Lisa Bennett, 29 - Failure to Comply X3

Brittny Frency, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Vincent Shelton, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply

Daniel Johnson, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jameson McDaniel, 22 - Hold for Circuit Court

Abigaile Anderson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 - Failure to Appear

Nickalas Mathitll, 31 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jacon Myron, 34 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession - Powder or Crystal

