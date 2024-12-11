Natrona County Arrest Log (12/10/24 – 12/11/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's <a href="https://k2radio.com/tags/casper-arrest-log/">arrest log</a>.
Cecilia Daley, 41 - Serve Jail Time
Carl Faison, 35 - Driving While License Suspended
Amber Carpin, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Pamela Lynch, 67 - Hold for WWC
Lisa Bennett, 29 - Failure to Comply X3
Brittny Frency, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant
Vincent Shelton, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply
Daniel Johnson, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Jameson McDaniel, 22 - Hold for Circuit Court
Abigaile Anderson, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Nicholas Giangiacomo, 37 - Failure to Appear
Nickalas Mathitll, 31 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Jacon Myron, 34 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession - Powder or Crystal
See past arrest logs here.
