Natrona County Arrest Log (1/20/23 – 1/23/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Angela Boroz, 45 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Patricia Connolly, 31 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Koalleen Cooley, 28 -- Resisting arrest, marijuana - possession.

Kenneth Daniels, 62 -- Fail to comply.

Samuel Fales, 41 -- Fail to appear.

Roy Featheringill, 65 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, driving under the influence - alcohol - 0.08% or more, interference with a peace officer, speed too fast for conditions.

Rebecca Frontela, 25 -- Compulsory auto insurance - first offense, possession of a controlled substance - pill or cap, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, possession of a controlled substance - plant - 3 ounces or less.

Adan Gonzalez, 29 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Emily Grimenstein, 25 -- Fail to appear (x2).

Kayla Harmon 31 -- County warrant/hold for agency, criminal warrant, fail to comply (x2).

Weston Harris, 23 -- Disorderly conduct.

Robert Heth, 29 -- Headlight on when required, no tail lights, driving while under the influence, interference with custody, valid driver's license.

Kailey James, 21 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Shaylynn Lacey, 30 -- Hold for probation and parole, fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Michal Lindberg, 28 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/consume in vehicle, seatbelt violation - driver/child.

Rayanne McCurdy, 21 -- Fail to appear.

Robert McTigue, 46 -- Fail to comply.

Angela Mitchum, 39 -- Fail to comply.

Isaiah Montiano Like, 24 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, interfere with emergency calls, unauthorized use of a vehicle, property destruction - $1,000 or more, domestic assault - second or subsequent offense, fail to appear, criminal warrant, aggravated burglary - attempt to inflict bodily injury.

Justyn Obert, 41 -- Drive without interlock device - first offense, fail to comply, valid driver's license.

Steve Ordonez, 22 -- Contract hold.

Talcon Patik, 45 -- Public intoxication, open container - possess/dispense in open.

Thomas Pedersen, 40 -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability, registration of motor vehicle.

Kavan Peppersack, 22 -- Serve jail time.

Jake Porras, 32 - Controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Douglas Rooney, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Salvador Salas, 32 -- Contract hold.

Blair Schwartz, 54 -- Serve jail time.

Justin Stevens, 39 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Christopher Tew, 34 -- Walk along roadway when sidewalk provided.

Jessica Townsend, 36 -- Domestic battery - first offense.

Andrea Witman, 40 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years, insurance violation - no current liability, driving while license suspended/revoked.

Christian Wright, 24 -- Criminal warrant (x2), controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

