Natrona County Arrest Log (1/18/23 – 1/19/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Nathan Brown, 47 -- Drive while license canceled or suspended, drive without interlock device - second offense, compulsory auto insurance - first offense, seat belt - driver.

Jammie Buck, 22 -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Zackery Daugherty, 32 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Jamie Dorf, 42 -- Driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Rocco English, 46 -- Courtesy hold/other agency.

Jason Franke, 42 -- Hold for probation and parole, criminal warrant (x2).

Kayla Fuller, 26 -- Serve jail time.

Robert Galloway, 66 -- Resisting arrest, marijuana - possession, driving while under the influence - first or second offense within 10 years.

Nichole Greenleaf, 53 -- Manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance; fail to appear; possession of a controlled substance - Schedule I, II or III.

Anthony Lamb, 31 -- Fail to appear.

Bryson Manthei, 26 -- Criminal warrant.

Clinton Palmer, 25 -- Hold for probation and parole.

Steven Rodgers, 45 -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, criminal warrant.

Norman Ruiz-Urrutia, 34 -- Contract hold.

Michael Shirts, 36 -- Fail to comply (x2), regulation solicitation - place of business, resisting arrest.

Brice Skiles, 36 -- Serve jail time.

Mathew Strand, 32 -- Hold for probation and parole.

