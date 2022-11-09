Natrona County Arrest Log (11/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Acosta Morales -- Hold for probation and parole, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, criminal warrant (x2).

Dean Benda -- Public intoxication.

Tristan Chase -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of marijuana.

Joshua Feather -- Apply pressure on throat or neck, interfere with emergency calls, fail to comply.

Kasey Guenther -- Hold for probation and parole.

Willie Jones -- Criminal warrant (x2).

Stephen Koch -- Hold for probation and parole.

John Kosmata -- Hołd for probation and parole.

Bailey Midkiff -- Public intoxication.

Michael Pasten -- Public intoxication.

Alec Praytor -- Hold for probation and parole.

Brent Sanborn -- Serve jail time.

Autumn Smith -- Possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal.

Anthony Steelman -- Serve jail time.

Guy in the Chair: A Look Inside the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center For the Casper Police Department and every other first responder agency, there is the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center. They are this town's 'Guy in the Chair,' taking calls, directing traffic and, quite literally, saving lives.