Natrona County Arrest Log (1/15/21 – 1/18/21)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrew Barrett -- criminal entry, under the influence of a controlled substance, breach of peace, interference with a peace officer, fail to appear.

Keri Cantrell -- careless driving, 10-57 hit and run, revoked registration/no insurance, duty to notify owner.

Chantae Day -- fail to appear.

Kcyle Dooley -- county warrant/hold for agency.

John Erdahl -- public intoxication.

Stirling Foster -- fail to appear.

Richard Horton -- fail to appear.

Myelz Jensen -- controlled substance possession, driving while under the influence.

Erick Lutnes -- domestic battery.

Billy Martin -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Jaelin Miller -- fail to appear.

Joseph Murphy -- fail to appear.

Guinnevere Paxton -- fail to appear.

Trent Perry -- fail to comply.

Riley Prill -- hold for probation and parole.

Francisco Puga-Barrientos -- immigration hold.

Amanda Rodriguez -- serve jail time.

Elias Santiago-Velez -- serve jail time.

Justin Schoening -- driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation/no current liability, controlled substance possession.

Labin Siplon -- fail to comply, driving while under the influence, careless driving.

Katie Tabler -- driving while under suspension.

Gwen Timm -- district court bench warrant, fail to comply.

Jesus Valenzuela -- fail to comply (x2).

Israel Zegiel -- trespassing.

