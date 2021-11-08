Natrona County Arrest Log (11/3/21–11/8/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Roxanna Anderson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Blackley -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Nathan Bristow -- Fail to Appear

Dillon Brown -- Burglary; building, False Written Statement to Pawnbroker, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Interfere With Peace Officer

Marcus Brown -- Trespassing

Cory Campbell -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Violate Protection Ordinance

Charles Denney -- Stalking: Misdemeanor, Bond Revocation

Joshua Dickinson -- Criminal Warrant

Clark Farrar -- Marijuana-Possession, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Timothy Gaffield -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Thomas Glenn -- District Court Bench Warrant

Thomas Hairston -- Fail to Register as Sex Offender, NCIC Hit

Bradford Holt -- Fail to Appear

Randal Hudson -- Domestic Battery

Andrew Johnson -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Benjamin Kinghorn -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, District Court Bench Warrant x3

Cole Lewis -- Civil Bench Warrant

Nicole MacKenzie -- Fail to Comply x2

Jennifer Martin -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Donald McIntosh -- Hold For WSP, Hold For District Court

Geannia Moore -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Michael Moore -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Daniel Mundorf -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Insurance violation-No current Liability

Kristofer Nasife -- Escape: Felony Conviction, Hold for CAC

Maria Orozco -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Fail to Appear

Clinton Palmer -- Criminal Warrant

Geneva Parker -- : Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Echo Pollock -- Hold for probation and Parole

Travis Robertson -- Probation Revocation

Sharon Sleep -- Burglary; Vehicle

David Stanley -- Hold for probation and Parole

Markieth Wheeler -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, District Court Bench Warrant

Nykomia Whiting -- Fail to Comply

Sydney Willow -- Fail to Appear

Kevin Wilson -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Levi Wirtala -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less