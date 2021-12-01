Natrona County Arrest Log (11/29/21 – 12/1/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Louis Yellowfox - Failure to comply
- Justin Smith - Trespassing
- Brendon Brimmer - Serve Jail Time
- Jeremiah Brunsvold - District court bench warrant
- Michael Ball - Criminal warrant
- Elijah Eastlund - Hold for probation and parole
- Richard Woertman - DUI, driving while license cancelled or suspended, interference with a peace officer
- Christopher Baker - DUI, burglary, drive while license cancelled or suspended, interference with a peace officer
- Dustin Burke - Trespassing, public intoxication, open container, disturbing the peace, trespassing
- Robert Goodwine - Failure to comply
- Austin Carson - Failure to comply
- David Wilson - Hold for probation and parole
- Jay Barnson - Contract hold/billing
- Amy Timmins - Contract hold/billing
- Wanita Benton - DUI
- Tyson Shambo - Resisting arrest/interference with a peace officer, public intoxication
- Detta Durgin - DUI
- Jeremy Cantleberry - Driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without interlock device
- Destiny Milo - DUI, driving under suspension
