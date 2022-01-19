Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/21 – 1/19/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chester Addison -- Hold for WSP

Rosaline Addison -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Justin Anderson -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Disturbing the Peace-Interferes with ano

Thomas Branstetter -- Aggravated Assault and Battery

Jeffrey Bacus -- DWUI, Driving Under Suspension

Joshua Case -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Criminal Warrant

Jason Cathcart -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession, Interference With Police

Robin Collins -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Shiela Darnell -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Wrong Way on a One Way Street

Bobby Davis -- Fail to Comply x2

Andrew Fletcher -- Criminal Warrant

Tyler Gomez -- District Court Bench Warrant, Serve Jail Time

Cole Goodsell -- Fail to Comply x2

Cristy Herden -- Hold for WWC

Daniel Holifield -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant x2, Courtesty Hold Other Agency

Juston Jackett -- Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Matthew Jensen -- Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant

Zachary Krueger --Domestic Battery 1st Offense

Tracy Lamont -- Falsely Report Emergency

Tasha Meacham -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Guillermo Meraz-Valenzuela -- Immigration Hold

Joseph Neese -- Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Interfere With Peace Officer, Hold for probation and Parole

Gary Papke -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Justin Pedersen -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Lawrence Plentyhawk -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Amanda Rahman -- Burglary; building, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Bryan Rebenstorf -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Treena Rethati -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Yoda Sage -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kristina Slagle -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant

Coleman Stanger -- Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Chad Stewart -- District Court Bench Warrant

Damon Underwood -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Cont

Michelle Williams -- District Court Bench Warrant