Natrona County Arrest Log (11/19/25-11/20/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Christopher Taylor, 21 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended, Open Container
Ontonio Richardson, 29 - Fail to Appear, Possession Controlled Susbtance - Powder or Crystal
Kolby Stockman, 29 - Fail to Comply
John Dierenfeldt, 59 - Hold for WSP
Dustyn Sweat, 34 - Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
Eduardo Diaz-Rodiguez, 34 - Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
Hector Moreno-Guel, 24 - Immigration Hold
Israel Rodrigeuz-Ramos, 18 - Immigration Hold
Gerson Deleon-Soto, 28 - Immigration Hold
Gabriel Monroe, 20 - Courtesy Hold
Kevin Deschneau, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm
Austin Workman, 24 - Bond Revocation
Allan Whittington, 61 - Public Intoxication
Dylan Davis, 32 - Domestic Battery 1st Offense
