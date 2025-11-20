Natrona County Arrest Log (11/19/25-11/20/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Christopher Taylor, 21 - DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended, Open Container

Ontonio Richardson, 29 - Fail to Appear, Possession Controlled Susbtance - Powder or Crystal

Kolby Stockman, 29 - Fail to Comply

John Dierenfeldt, 59 - Hold for WSP

Dustyn Sweat, 34 - Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit

Eduardo Diaz-Rodiguez, 34 - Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit

Hector Moreno-Guel, 24 - Immigration Hold

Israel Rodrigeuz-Ramos, 18 - Immigration Hold

Gerson Deleon-Soto, 28 - Immigration Hold

Gabriel Monroe, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Kevin Deschneau, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Convicted Felon Possess Firearm

Austin Workman, 24 - Bond Revocation

Allan Whittington, 61 - Public Intoxication

Dylan Davis, 32 - Domestic Battery 1st Offense

