Natrona County Arrest Log (11/18/22 – 11/21/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Raeshaun Beard -- Controlled substance possession, criminal warrant.

Marvin Cummins -- Fail to comply.

Dylan Damarto -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Stoni Daugherty -- County warrant/hold for other agency.

Erica Fijacko -- Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment of another person.

Ryan Freeman -- Resisting arrest, assault.

Serena Garduno -- Controlled substances - possession; standing, loitering and obstructing person.

Forrest Gorman -- Driving while under the influence, turning - drive on public/private property.

Chad Harpster -- Apply pressure on throat or neck, domestic battery (first offense).

Scott Jackson -- Driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation - no current liability.

Crystal Kletsch -- Criminal warrant.

James Knight -- Domestic assault (first offense), apply pressure on throat or neck, fail to appear.

Marcus Morris -- Possession of a controlled substance - LSD.

Ryan Myron -- Hold for probation and parole.

Eric Nechochea -- Contract hold.

Tracy Olsen -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense), open container - possess/consume in a vehicle, resisting arrest.

Steve Ordonez -- Contract hold.

Alexander Osborne -- Hold for probation and parole.

Juan Quinn -- Hold for probation and parole.

Nathan Schraeder -- Hold for Casper Municipal Court.

Andrew Smock -- Domestic battery, interference with a peace officer, apply pressure on throat or neck.

Jada Staggs -- Domestic battery (first offense).

Brandon Walford -- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

April Wilson -- Domestic battery (second offense within five years), fail to comply (x2).

Ashlee Wirtala -- Driving under the influence - alcohol (first offense), vehicle superintendents speed zone.

Johnnie Young -- Fail to appear.

Kostantino Zacharakis -- Criminal warrant.

