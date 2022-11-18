Natrona County Arrest Log (11/17/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Monique Chavez -- District Court bench warrant.

Jennifer Clouser -- Hold for Casper Municipal Court.

Seth Cook -- Hold for probation and parole.

Drey Edwards -- Serve jail time.

Amber Garcia -- Hold for probation and parole.

Tanner Goodwin -- Serve jail time.

Brandon Johnson -- Theft - $1,000 or more, drive while license is cancelled/suspended.

Dennis Lawrence -- Criminal warrant (x2).

Richard Montoya - Courtesy hold for other agency.

Miguel Prieto -- Criminal warrant, fail to appear.

James Shores -- Fail to comply.

Gabrielle Swanson -- Fail to comply (x2).

Amiel Whiteplume -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

