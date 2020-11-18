Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/20 – 11/18/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Robert Bockman -- hold for probation and parole.

Deanna Bruner -- hold for probation and parole.

Frederick Cutler -- public intoxication.

Allan Davis -- public intoxication.

Jose Gurrola Arellano -- immigration hold.

William Harrison -- criminal trespass, vandalism/destruction of property.

Brandon Johnson -- serve jail time.

Ian Lembke -- public intoxication.

Lorraine Madison -- fail to appear.

Joseph Martinez -- fail to comply.

Shelley Midgett -- driving while under the influence.

Alejandro Ramos -- simple assault, aggravated assault, breach of peace.

Edward Rogers -- serve jail time.

Devon Souza -- interference with a peace officer, criminal entry, county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Trevor Wroble -- driving while license suspended/revoked, registration motor vehicle, insurance violation - no current liability.

Michael Yost -- driving while under the influence.

