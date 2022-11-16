Natrona County Arrest Log (11/13/22 – 11/16/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chance Arias -- Criminal warrant.

Paul Christensen -- Hold for probation and parole.

Darrick Collins -- Hold for probation and parole.

Amber Cook -- Fail to appear.

Ernest Drake -- Fail to appear.

Shanell Gangwish -- District Court bench warrant.

Jonathan Greer -- Fail to comply.

Breanna Hernandez -- Criminal warrant, hold for another state.

Courtney Huggins -- Hold for probation and parole.

Scott Jackson -- Driving under suspension.

Roger Johnson -- Fail to appear (x2), fail to comply (x2), District Court bench warrant.

Shaun Kiser -- Criminal warrant.

Alexander Osborne -- Hold for probation and parole.

Wyatt Pawlik -- Driving under the influence of alcohol - third offense within 10 years (x2), interference with a peace officer (x2), open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle - first offense (x2).

Danielle Percy -- County warrant/hold for agency.

As'sher Pettry -- Hold for probation and parole.

Douglas Pope -- Fail to comply.

Coretta Rodabaugh -- Hold for probation and parole.

Robin Siepp -- Serve jail time.

Angela Stouffer -- Possession of a control substance - powder or crystal, valid driver's license, compulsory auto insurance - first offense.

Jay Vanwagoner -- Elude police, driver's license - valid & endorsements, insurance violation - no current liability, county warrant/hold for agency (x2).

Norman Wenger -- Hold for probation and parole, probation revocation.

Jocelyn White -- Hold for probation and parole.

