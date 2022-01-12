Natrona County Arrest Log (1/10/21 – 1/11/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alejandro Arriaga -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply

Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant

Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Reede Coppock -- Serve Jail Time

Cody Culver -- Theft - $1000 or More, Criminal Entry

Kayla Harmon -- Fail to Comply x2

Patrick Little -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Shawn Miller -- DWUI, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Brian Patton -- Hold for probation and Parole

Stephanie Piper -- District Court Bench Warrant

Ryan Shoemaker -- Fail to Comply

Bailee Watt -- Criminal Warrant