Natrona County Arrest Log (1/10/21 – 1/11/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

  • Alejandro Arriaga -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply
  • Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole, Criminal Warrant
  • Laurn Brehmer -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
  • Reede Coppock -- Serve Jail Time
  • Cody Culver -- Theft - $1000 or More, Criminal Entry
  • Kayla Harmon -- Fail to Comply x2
  • Patrick Little -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
  • Shawn Miller -- DWUI, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense
  • Brian Patton -- Hold for probation and Parole
  • Stephanie Piper -- District Court Bench Warrant
  • Ryan Shoemaker -- Fail to Comply
  • Bailee Watt -- Criminal Warrant

 

