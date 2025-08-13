Natrona County Arrest Log (08/11/25 – 08/13/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Ignacio Vazquez-Baez, 38 - Immigration Hold
Gelvin Guarneros-Cortez, 23 - Immigration Hold
Toni Brown, 35 - Failure to Appear, Public Intoxication
Geraldine Fondren, 67 - Serve Jail Time
Donald Scott, 44 - Failure to Appear, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - SCH I, II, Powder or Crystal X2, Attempt and Conspire X2
Sean Egbert, 43 - Failure to Appear
Brenden Chivers-Neer, 28 - Serve Jail Time
Darrion Jones, 27 - Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft Under $1,000
Mark Belanger, 36 - Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap, Driving While License Cancelled, Failure to Comply
Terisa Trujillo, 44 - Possesssion Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Devonte Brown, 28 - Resisting Arrest-Interference, Public Intoxication, NCIC Hit X3
Kelly Allen, 37 - Driving while License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock, Possession - Plant
Jerry Romero, 49 - Contract Hold/billing, DUI, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Interference, Vehicle Exceed 80 MPH, Stop Sign, Possession - Plant, Expired Temporary License Plate, Operate Vehicle with Altered, Mutilated or Obs, Driving w/i Single Lane, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
Terry Kelley, 59 - Theft - $1,000 or More, Conspire to Commit Felony
Porter Willoughby, 22 - Possession Controlled Substance - SCH IV - AMT More
Jeremy Clay, 49 - Courtesy Hold/Billing
Sasha Condon, 28 - Courtesy Hold
Savannah White, 22 - Courtesy Hold
Brandon Schmidt, 46 - Courtesy Hold
Rogelio Gallegos-Carrillo, 23 - Immigration Hold
Yamilet Sanchez-Garcia, 25 - Immigration Hold
Gesler Resendiz-Gullen, 25 - Immigration Hold
Christopher Hubbard, 34 - NCIC Hit, Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Tera Weir, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant
Tiffany Wilhite, 39 - District Court Bench Warrant
April Pavius, 76 - Petit Larceny
Angela Strickler, 40 - Failure to Appear
Elzabeth Schwanke, 43 - Public Intoxication
Staci Barrera, 38 - Failure to Comply
Eric Bushnell, 36 - County Warrant/Hold, Failure to Appear, Hold for CAC
Marcus Brown, 46 - Public Intoxication
Billy Whittington, 36 - Possession - Pill or Cap
Robert Jurkowski, 38 - Failure to Comply
7 Common Types of Contraband Found in Prisons
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Mills PD k9 Archer Retiring after a Decade of Service
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
Thinking About Dry July? Here are 6 Tips for Success
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM
College National Finals Rodeo-Saturday
Gallery Credit: Frank Gambino