Natrona County Arrest Log (10/27/22 – 10/28/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jamie Chapman -- Criminal warrant.

Drey Edwards -- Serve jail time.

Suzanna Enriquez -- Manufacture or deliver methamphetamine or narcotic controlled substance.

Shawn Hoffman -- Drive while license canceled/suspended, possession of a controlled substance - powder or crystal, convicted felon possessing a firearm.

Paul May -- Fail to appear.

Barton Mayle -- Criminal warrant.

KerriAnn McMacken -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Paul Miller -- Fail to appear.

Timothy Nelson -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Roy Nixon -- Hold for other agency.

Michele Woody -- Driving while under the influence (first or second offense).

