Natrona County Arrest Log (10/25/21–10/26/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Cielo Brooks -- Shoplifting x2, Criminal Warrant x3, Fail to Appear
Ben Bustos -- Hold For Circuit Court
Justis Christopher -- Serve Jail Time
Anthony Clark -- Hold for probation and Parole
Shawn Davis -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Marijuana-Possession
Daniel Dewitt -- DWUI, Controlled Substance Possession
Kaleb Edwards -- Serving Weekends
Gerldine England -- Shoplifting
Erick Hernandez -- Serve Jail Time
Scott Jackson -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear
Willie Jones -- Criminal Warrant
Jeffery Lafferty -- Hold for probation and Parole
Larry Lattimore -- Hold for District Court
Ryan Nellis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Tecumseh Perank -- Hold for probation and Parole
Harold Porter -- Fail to Appear
Michael Poulos -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Hold for probation and Parole
Nickaya Rael -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
Rozellen Rhoades -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or III
Spencer Rhodes -- Hold For Circuit Court
Jordan Suess -- Attempts/Conspire, Possession Meth with Intent Del, Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule 4 - Amount More
Joey Thompson -- Hold For Circuit Court