NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/24/23 – 10/25/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Savanna Sylvester, 35 - Serve Jail Time
Crystal Kletsch, 38 - Hold for probation and parole
Parris Lawrence, 30 - County Warrant, Hold for Agency
Keil Muir, 38 - Possession (powder or crystal), Interference, Failure to Comply
Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Criminal Trespass
Orlando Jimenez-Vielmas, 35 - Immigration Hold
John Stinson, 34 - Serve Jail Time
Braden Picotte, 22 - Public intoxication, Assault, Petit Larceny, Disturbing the peace
Ronald Hanson, 49 - Failure to comply, District bench warrant
Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to appear, County warrant/Hold for agency X2
Shade Meacham, 25 - Careless driving (1st offense), Exceeding 30 mph in urban district, Flee or attempt to elude police, Invalid drivers license
Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication
Bobby Jolly, 37 - Domestic assault (2nd or subsequent offense)
Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication
