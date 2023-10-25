NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG (10/24/23 – 10/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Savanna Sylvester, 35 - Serve Jail Time

Crystal Kletsch, 38 - Hold for probation and parole

Parris Lawrence, 30 - County Warrant, Hold for Agency

Keil Muir, 38 - Possession (powder or crystal), Interference, Failure to Comply

Levi Zitterkopf, 27 - Criminal Trespass

Orlando Jimenez-Vielmas, 35 - Immigration Hold

John Stinson, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Braden Picotte, 22 - Public intoxication, Assault, Petit Larceny, Disturbing the peace

Ronald Hanson, 49 - Failure to comply, District bench warrant

Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to appear, County warrant/Hold for agency X2

Shade Meacham, 25 - Careless driving (1st offense), Exceeding 30 mph in urban district, Flee or attempt to elude police, Invalid drivers license

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication

Bobby Jolly, 37 - Domestic assault (2nd or subsequent offense)

Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication

Casper Family Goes All Out on Halloween Decorations October 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM