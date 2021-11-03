Natrona County Arrest Log (11/1/21–11/3/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dominick Aeillo -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Theft of Services

Rosalita Angel -- Criminal Warrant

Eric Brown -- Serve Jail Time

Jeremiah Couch -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kyle Crawford -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Brian Foote -- Serve Jail Time

Stacy Hanson -- Fail to Appear

Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication

Jordan Honea -- : Serve Jail Time

John Knox -- Criminal Warrant

Arthur Lara -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Chad Stewart -- Hold for probation and Parole

Harlan Taylor -- District Court Bench Warrant, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Vehicle Exceed 75 MPH on Interstate (6+ MPH)