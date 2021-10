Natrona County Arrest Log (10/11/21–10/12/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenneth Avey -- Fail to Appear

Jermiah Bagwell -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Interfere with Peace Officer

Jeffery Cole -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Dawn Green -- Fail to Appear

Joshua Hicks -- Marijuana-Possession, Littering

Roderick Plenty Hawk -- NCIC Hit

Michael Scott -- Robbery: Threaten, Solicit to Commit Felony