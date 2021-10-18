Natrona County Arrest Log (10/12/21–10/17/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kenneth Addison -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dylan Adkins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Barry Barrera -- Contract Hold/billing

Shaney Bates -- Fail to Appear x2

Zachary Borden -- Fail to Appear x3, District Court Bench Warrant

Daniel Closs -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Derrick Cude -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Driving Under Suspension

Joseph Elston -- Controlled Substance Possession

Samuel Enemy-Hunter -- Courtesy Hold for Other Agency

Cory Frenick -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession x2, Fireworks per International Fire Code Se

Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Andrew Goswick -- Hold for probation and Parole

Daniel Hendricks -- Contract Hold/billing

Janelle Hunt -- Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Telephone Calls-Threatening/Harassing

Theresa Hunter -- Fail to Comply

Amelia Knight -- Fail to Appear

Zachary Krueger -- Criminal Bench Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth x2, Interference with Peace Officer, Criminal Entry, Fail to Register as Sex Offend, Burglary

Adam McClure -- Fail to Appear

Lance McClure -- Unlawful Contact, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, Abuse of vulnerable adult

Darren Naugle -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon, Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member, Felonious Restraint

Arthur Penrod -- Contract Hold/billing

Cynthia Pitt -- Hold for probation and Parole

Tommy Rose -- Criminal Warrant

Travis Schaub -- Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy, Shoplifting, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab

Alfred Smith -- Hold for probation and Parole

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Bessie Sotelo -- Fail to Comply

Shane Sternberg -- Fail to Comply

Jamie Strong -- Serve Jail Time

James Taylor -- Fighting at Public Gatherings

Keevin Ware -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Fail to Appear x2

Lanny Wilson -- Criminal Warrant x2

Jason Wolfe -- Grand Larceny over $500, Fail to Comply

Michael Wood -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Emmarine Woody --NCIC Hit