Natrona County Arrest Log (10/12/21–10/17/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Kenneth Addison -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Dylan Adkins -- Hold for probation and Parole
Barry Barrera -- Contract Hold/billing
Shaney Bates -- Fail to Appear x2
Zachary Borden -- Fail to Appear x3, District Court Bench Warrant
Daniel Closs -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Derrick Cude -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Leave The Scene of Accident-Property damage, Driving Under Suspension
Joseph Elston -- Controlled Substance Possession
Samuel Enemy-Hunter -- Courtesy Hold for Other Agency
Cory Frenick -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession x2, Fireworks per International Fire Code Se
Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Andrew Goswick -- Hold for probation and Parole
Daniel Hendricks -- Contract Hold/billing
Janelle Hunt -- Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab, Telephone Calls-Threatening/Harassing
Theresa Hunter -- Fail to Comply
Amelia Knight -- Fail to Appear
Zachary Krueger -- Criminal Bench Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth x2, Interference with Peace Officer, Criminal Entry, Fail to Register as Sex Offend, Burglary
Adam McClure -- Fail to Appear
Lance McClure -- Unlawful Contact, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, Abuse of vulnerable adult
Darren Naugle -- Aggravated Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon, Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Member, Felonious Restraint
Arthur Penrod -- Contract Hold/billing
Cynthia Pitt -- Hold for probation and Parole
Tommy Rose -- Criminal Warrant
Travis Schaub -- Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy, Shoplifting, Disturbing the Peace-Uses threatening/ab
Alfred Smith -- Hold for probation and Parole
Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Bessie Sotelo -- Fail to Comply
Shane Sternberg -- Fail to Comply
Jamie Strong -- Serve Jail Time
James Taylor -- Fighting at Public Gatherings
Keevin Ware -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Fail to Appear x2
Lanny Wilson -- Criminal Warrant x2
Jason Wolfe -- Grand Larceny over $500, Fail to Comply
Michael Wood -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply
Emmarine Woody --NCIC Hit